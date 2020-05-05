Sriram Venkataraman will be new Flipkart Commerce CFO

BENGALURU: Walmart-owned Flipkart has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as chief financial officer (CFO) for the commerce division (Flipkart and Myntra) of India's homegrown company.

The announcement comes after Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, quit to return to the US to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group.

Prior to assuming the role of Flipkart Group CFO, McNeal was the Global Head of M&A and Corporate Development at Walmart.

In his new role, Sriram will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, including tax, risk management and treasury. He will also look at corporate development, and procurement, planning and analytics and decision sciences will continue to report to him, the company said.

“We thank Emily for her leadership and guidance in strengthening the governance process and financial reporting at Flipkart post the Walmart investment. She has been instrumental in driving key investments that have enhanced our hyperlocal and fresh food capabilities," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer (CEO), Flipkart Group.

"Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO," added Krishnamurthy.

Venkataraman will report to Chris Nicholas, executive vice president and CFO, Walmart International.

Dawn Marie Ptak, vice president and group controller will continue to hold the Group and divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe and will report to the International Controller in Walmart International.

Ptak will take on the responsibility of tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, and internal audits at the Flipkart Group corporate level.

Recently, Flipkart announced that it will be restarting operations and delivery of non-essentials in orange and green zones, across India, after guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“We are working with lakhs of sellers and MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises) across India and helping them prepare their businesses and workforce to make products available for consumers in this time of need," a Flipkart spokesperson said.

