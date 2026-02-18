Stable Money raises $25 million led by Peak XV, targets tier-2 expansion
The Bengaluru-based fixed-income investment platform plans offline expansion in smaller cities as it evaluates Reit offerings and charts a path toward a future IPO.
MUMBAI: Stable Money, an Indian platform allowing users to book fixed-income assets, has raised $25 million in a pre-Series C funding round, valuing the Bengaluru-based fintech startup at $175 million, at a time when Indian fintechs are under pressure to build more sustainable business models