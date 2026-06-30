The great startup scramble for compliance clarity as privacy law deadline nears

NEW DELHI : With less than a year to go before the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act takes effect, startups are scrambling to understand what the law requires of them, leading to a rise in legal and compliance queries since the draft rules were notified in November last year. Experts say some founders wrongly assume smaller businesses are exempt and many are hazy on where there data actually is, even as they all grapple with data mapping, third-party processing and artificial intelligence (AI)-related privacy obligations.