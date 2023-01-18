Startup conclave at IISF 2023 to showcase 300 DeepTech success stories: Minister2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 07:05 PM IST
- The minister reviewed the preparedness of IISF Bhopal to be held from 21-24 January, 2023
NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the Start-up Conclave at India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023, Bhopal will showcase 300 DeepTech success stories with tech innovative products and technologies in the areas of health, agriculture, industrial technology, IT, mobility and education.