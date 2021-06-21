Startup craze goes to small-town India

According to data from Tracxn, a business intelligence platform, nearly 3,700 startups were launched from tier-2 and tier-3 cities in 2020, which cumulatively raised as much as $3 billion from investors. In the current year until May, a total of 120 startups have been founded in such towns. Cumulatively, these startups have raised as much as $2.25 billion, showing that the per-deal average has increased in 2021. Among sectors, the consumer technology vertical saw the highest number of new ventures in the last couple of years. It was followed by fintech, food/agriculture and travel/hospitality.

