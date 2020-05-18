Home > Companies > Start-ups > Startup developing low cost, wearable tracker for early detection of covid-19

NEW DELHI: Muse Wearables, an Indian Institute of Technology, Madras-incubated startup, has said it is developing a wrist-based tracker with skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensing, which will help in early diagnosis of covid-19. The first batch of products is expected to be out in the next 20 days, according to a statement.

The wearable tracker’s major objective is to enable remote detection of covid-19 and monitoring by providing a low-cost solution that is accessible to everyone.

The device can continuously track these body vitals remotely as it is Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to mobile phone via an app called the Muse health app. The user's vitals--temperature, heart rate, SpO2 levels--and activity data will be stored in the phone as well as a remote server.

The tracker can also receive notifications from the Arogya Setu App and alert the user when he/she enters a covid containment zone.

"We are developing algorithms to estimate body temperature from skin and ambient temperature, heart rate and motion sensing. With continuous temperature and SpO2 monitoring, we will be able to detect silent hypoxia (an early symptom of coronavirus infection even in asymptomatic patients) at an early stage" said K. Prathyusha, chief operating officer and head of hardware engineering, Conzumex Industries, which operates Muse Wearables.

Prathyusha said the gadget will boost proactive health monitoring along with fitness and sleep tracking among the general public. "We are aiming to hit the market by the end of June 2020."

Users can raise an SOS in case of any difficulty and an alert will be raised when the body temperature is higher than the threshold, when SpO2 levels are too low or when the user is entering a covid containment area.

Priced at around 3,500, the product will be deployed in the market for consumers across all the 70 countries that the startup currently sells in.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced several measures for the education sector. Photo: Mint/Pradeep Gaur

PM e-VIDYA initiative to bring more opportunities for ed-tech startups

3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Zomato said it is set to lay off 13% of its workforce as the lockdown has impacted its food delivery business. (Photo: Mint)

Covid-19 impact: Job losses mount in smaller startups, unicorns

3 min read . 17 May 2020
Many drone companies have teamed up with local police and government amid the covid-19 crisis to assist in sanitisation, crowd control and surveillance.

Drone startups witness spike in business during lockdown

4 min read . 11 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout