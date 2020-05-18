NEW DELHI: Muse Wearables, an Indian Institute of Technology, Madras-incubated startup, has said it is developing a wrist-based tracker with skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensing, which will help in early diagnosis of covid-19. The first batch of products is expected to be out in the next 20 days, according to a statement.

The wearable tracker’s major objective is to enable remote detection of covid-19 and monitoring by providing a low-cost solution that is accessible to everyone.

The device can continuously track these body vitals remotely as it is Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to mobile phone via an app called the Muse health app. The user's vitals--temperature, heart rate, SpO2 levels--and activity data will be stored in the phone as well as a remote server.

The tracker can also receive notifications from the Arogya Setu App and alert the user when he/she enters a covid containment zone.

"We are developing algorithms to estimate body temperature from skin and ambient temperature, heart rate and motion sensing. With continuous temperature and SpO2 monitoring, we will be able to detect silent hypoxia (an early symptom of coronavirus infection even in asymptomatic patients) at an early stage" said K. Prathyusha, chief operating officer and head of hardware engineering, Conzumex Industries, which operates Muse Wearables.

Prathyusha said the gadget will boost proactive health monitoring along with fitness and sleep tracking among the general public. "We are aiming to hit the market by the end of June 2020."

Users can raise an SOS in case of any difficulty and an alert will be raised when the body temperature is higher than the threshold, when SpO2 levels are too low or when the user is entering a covid containment area.

Priced at around ₹3,500, the product will be deployed in the market for consumers across all the 70 countries that the startup currently sells in.

Share Via