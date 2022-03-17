Startup ekincare raises $15 million

The corporate health and wellness market in India is worth $7 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%, according to a study by Redseer. However, the market remains highly fragmented and employers often find it very difficult to work with multiple partners such as diagnostic centres, insurance companies and other healthcare firms. ekincare resolves this issue by integrating with thousands of healthcare service providers across insurance, hospitals, diagnostics, teleconsultations providers, e-pharmacy and mental wellness.