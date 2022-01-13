NEW DELHI : Delhi-based start-up ElectiVa has won a contract for installing and operating 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

The contract, awarded by the local urban bodies, targets key locations in the city such as Green Park, Hauz Khas, Saket, defence colony, South Ex, Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram and Vasant Vihar among other commercial areas, the company said in a statement. The start-up’s founder Sumit Dhanuka said that over the next four years, he is planning to install over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

India currently has less than 1500 charging stations of which 30% are in Delhi. The country needs 400,000 charging stations by 2026 to meet its goal, according to a report from industry chamber FICCI.

ElectriVa is currently in conversation with a few venture capitalists and investors to raise around $ one million to fuel the company's expansion and reach the target of over 2000 EV charging stations by the end of 2022.

Dhanuka, a clean energy entrepreneur, said he is planning to raise funds for the organization to achieve their growth targets and government’s vision of moving towards clean mobility.

