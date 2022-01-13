Start-up ElectiVa wins contract for electric vehicle charging stations in Delhi

The contract, awarded by the local urban bodies, targets key locations in the city such as Green Park, Hauz Khas, Saket, defence colony, South Ex, Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram and Vasant Vihar among other commercial areas, the company said in a statement. The start-up’s founder Sumit Dhanuka said that over the next four years, he is planning to install over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country.