Startup FoF commits ₹7,980 cr to 99 AIFs as of December: Govt
Under the Fund of Fund for Startuos, capital is provided to SEBI-registered AIFs, known as daughter funds, who in turn invest money in growing Indian startups through equity and equity-linked instruments
New Delhi: The Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), launched under Startup India initiative in 2016, has committed ₹7,980 crore to 99 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) as of 31 December 2022, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Friday.
