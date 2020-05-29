Startup founders get off the treadmill

The first thing Samrat Reddy, founder of healthy juice brand Drunken Monkey, did after Hyderabad eased lockdown restrictions was go to a park and play cricket.

A sports enthusiast, Reddy, 35, often played basketball, cricket and badminton on weekday mornings or weekends to stay fit and “stimulate the mind". Though he was exercising at home during the lockdown, it wasn’t the same, he admits.

“The way I see it, we have the option to keep staying put or take precautions and venture out a little. We are cautiously stepping out. The place where we played earlier with 20-30 people, is now admitting only five-six people," he says.

Life as a leader is hectic. Whether you are working from home or your office cabin, there’s always an extra email to respond to, or another meeting to go to. That’s why the daily morning workout is an integral part of an entrepreneur’s life. The jogs, the runs, the gym workouts, the badminton sessions are not just a way to stay fit, but also a time to recharge the mind, to think of solutions to problems, to gain new perspectives, and to even do team building in case the opponent across the net is a co-worker.

That’s why Preet Singh, co-founder of organic honey brand Societe Naturelle, never misses a workout. Since Delhi has allowed some movement, Singh has again started the daily runs. “I run at odd hours but within the 7-7 rule that is applicable in Delhi. I have turned my runs to solo ones, since social distancing is the need of the hour. Also, I have reduced my runs to about three times a week and I stick to my neighbourhood," says Preet Singh, 33.

Rahul Verma, director of Isar Technical Support and Services, an aftermarket partners for a German automotive major, is also back to on the road after spending the past two months running on his terrace. Like Singh, he’s too taking physical distancing very seriously. “I’m avoiding parks. Since almost all jogging tracks in the parks have a limited width it is almost impossible to avoid people who are either walking or jogging," explains Verma, 44.

The space issue is not the only problem. Many runners are having difficulty breathing while exercising with a face mask on. A mask, be it a surgical one or an N95, gets wet from heavy breathing and sweat and that is when the problem begins.

Subhash Jangid, director and unit head, Bone and Joint Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, says it is okay to run without a mask when at all times the distance between you and any other person is at least 6ft. “You can do all types of ground exercises without worrying about covid. Avoid using the gym equipments in the park. Don’t touch your face, and keep using sanitizer," suggests Dr Jangid.

He also recommends a polyester mask, which can be reused and will not block the air as much, making breathing easier. “Also, start gradually and reach to your peak performance levels of before the lockdown in three-four weeks, because it will take some time before you get used to breathing with the mask," says Dr Jangid.

Bengaluru-based T. Ashok, founder and CEO, STAG Software, has found another solution. He has replaced his mask with a bandana. This way, he can slip it down while riding his bicycle, and slip it back up when crossing others in a narrow range. “Cycling anyway lets you maintain a minimum distance, and you can always step back if you are stopping too close to a car or another cyclist while waiting at a signal," adds Ashok, 56.

There are changes in the habits too. Reddy says he’s taking his cricket preparation more seriously. “The kits have to be sanitized, and each person must carry their own kits. There is no sharing of water, even if I choose to only play with a very close group and in our own area. But I do think as more people come on the roads, the concerns from local residents may increase."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated