Startup founders get off the treadmill

Life as a leader is hectic. Whether you are working from home or your office cabin, there’s always an extra email to respond to, or another meeting to go to. That’s why the daily morning workout is an integral part of an entrepreneur’s life. The jogs, the runs, the gym workouts, the badminton sessions are not just a way to stay fit, but also a time to recharge the mind, to think of solutions to problems, to gain new perspectives, and to even do team building in case the opponent across the net is a co-worker.