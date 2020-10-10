Startup founders share personal stories to help employees focus on mental health

Anirban Chatterjee (31), co founder of online recruitment and education platform Tweak Skills, who himself has gone through therapy to deal with anxiety and stress as an entrepreneur, says: “You won’t make much headway if you tell someone to go to a therapist upfront. So, I shared my personal experience, which gave them comfort. I think women are more open to seeking professional help, compared to men as many feel talking about it or going for therapy is a sign of weakness. People who are ambitious have been more prone to anxiety during the pandemic as they expect a lot from themselves despite the situation being out of their control."