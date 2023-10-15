Startup founders turn picky about onboarding investors
Founders want to ensure investors are aligned with their vision, will support in times of need
Mumbai: Call it a case of role reversal in the startup arena. Founders, who used to be closely vetted by investors, are now using the same magnifying lens to carry out due diligence on the former. Startup founders have turned extremely cautious about the type of investors they take on board following a string of incidents wherein investors turned against them and have backed off from follow-on rounds.