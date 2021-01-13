Startup funding touches new records amid pandemic

The much-talked-about Silicon Valley exodus showed up in the data to a limited extent. California retained its title as the top spot for venture dollars last year. Companies based in the state, combined with established tech hubs New York and Massachusetts, attracted 74% of all U.S. funding. But new tech hubs gained ground. San Diego, Miami, Denver and Atlanta all more than doubled the amount of venture funding raised during the fourth quarter compared with the quarter before. The Miami metropolitan area saw the sharpest increase, notching $1.9 billion for the year thanks to startups including Reef Technology Inc. and ShipMonk, while the San Diego metro marked its biggest year on record with $5.3 billion raised.