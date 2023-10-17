Startup Game Theory raises $2 million from Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, others
The company said the funds will be used to develop technology, build out skill-based matchmaking, create coaching products, and expand the company’s reach of ‘smart sporting facilities’
New Delhi: Oodadu Technology Private Limited-owned Game Theory, a company that works in the domain of real sports has secured $2 million in a pre-series A funding round, led by investors like Nithin Kamath-owned Rainmatter; tennis player Rohan Bopanna and others. The round also includes investment from WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory, and angel investors like Balakrishna Adiga.