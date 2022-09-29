Startup investors get jittery3 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 11:46 PM IST
- Many private funds are dollar-denominated and stand to make losses if they sell at current levels, said analysts
- Weak rupee erodes returns of VCs, PEs
Listen to this article
BENGALURU : The weakening rupee has eroded the value of many startup investments made in dollars, unnerving investment funds waiting to return money to their investors outside India, and potentially impacting startup funding from venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms which raise capital from abroad.