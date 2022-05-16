Startup layoffs may worsen as investor pressure mounts

“It looks like someone has made a tiny prick in the bubble. Overall, the sector may continue to hire but there is investor pressure on several e-commerce and edtech firms," said Shiv Agrawal, managing director, ABC Consultants. Some new-age firms had started new business verticals during the last two years, which are not working out, Agrawal said. “Those hired in sales, delivery and operations in the lower strata have to be let go," he said.