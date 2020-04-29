Startup lobby seeks exemption from FDI curbs, 25,000-crore bailout package

BENGALURU: Startup India Association (SAI), an advocacy group representing the Indian startup community has requested the Ministry of Commerce to exempt startups and existing shareholders in them from the recent foreign direct investment (FDI) curbs placed on investors from neighboring countries such as China.

In a letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, SAI said that since 2015 foreign investors have put in around $82.1 billion into Indian startups through various funding channels including FPIs, venture capital, and alternate investment funds. Out of this, Chinese investors have poured in over $8 billion into Indian startups.

“Large VC Funds from China have raised money from the USA and other global investors exclusively for investments in Start-ups in Emerging Markets, the bulk of it to be deployed in India. These investments and the ones that are already in the works will significantly get affected and startups (looking to raise capital from) foreign destination including China would now need to re-work their strategies from scratch which will cost them time and money (due to FDI restrictions)," said SAI in its letter to Minister Goyal.

Apart from appeals for tweaks in FDI curbs, SAI also requested the government to set-up a ₹25,000 crore ‘Startup India Fund’ registered as an alternate investment fund (AIF) to bail out ailing startups that are “running out of cash" or are be “unable to raise further capital".

SAI also cautioned that if Indian startups “are not bailed out well on time, there are likely to be significant job losses in the country, both current as well as in the future". According to industry body NASSCOM, in 2019, startups employed between 3.9 to 4.3 lakh employees and this number could go up to 12.5 lakh direct jobs by 2025.

On April 23, the Indian government amended the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to curb investment from countries such as China and Pakistan. With the new FEMA amendment, any Indian startup looking to raise money from funds or individual investors in neighboring countries such as China will now have to take additional approvals from the nodal ministry.

The move comes amid reports of China trying to acquire distressed assets in different industry segments globally, with companies seeing a steep fall in their valuations because of the lockdown measures to combat covid-19.

SAI also pointed out in its letter to Minster Goyal that Indian start-ups, including, Paytm, Byju’s, Zomato and Swiggy, and many others have all raised large amounts of capital from Chinese investors in the past.

These companies will now need to raise urgent capital “to overcome the current crisis or pivot its business plans". But with the latest curbs on FDI inflow from China, these companies will now be forced to spend more time and resources obtaining additional permissions from government authorities.

“Such situations should be treated as exceptions (under the new FDI amendments) where there is already an investor from China…In case of a capital call by a start-up having multiple investors including a Chinese investor, such Chinese shareholder may not be able to contribute in the absence of a prior government approval, thus delaying the whole process of capital raise from even the other shareholders, both domestic and foreign," the SAI letter added.

