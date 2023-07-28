With a down-to-earth marketing strategy, Flingo Technologies helped a small-scale startup not only manage its end meets but also step up toward the brand-building process in the intended market. “One of our clients received our advice on a plan, which was quite successful for them," said Flingo tech CEO Ankita Shrivastava.

Previously, the startup catered to the local market by selling plastic kitchenware under its brand name. Being at an initial stage, the company faced numerous problems due to which they contacted Flingo Technologies for a better marketing strategy, she told Livemint.

“After a lot of research, we concluded that despite the shop has been open for six months, very few people are aware of its existence. We proposed that they order a few non-biodegradable trash cans that were made to resemble their plastic cups and have their logo along with business information printed on them," Shrivastava said.

Hence, Flingo Technologies positioned the non-biodegradable trash cans in all of the neighborhood's busy spots which attracted a huge number of customers to their shop within just a few days.

She added, “People rushed towards the couples' shop out of curiosity, they were intrigued to learn who came up with the concept and that’s how the brand became well-known in their intended market."

On the other hand, ETML prioritizes data above everything else as the company's unique differentiator lies in our strong commitment to data, said Vibha Singh, Director- APAC, ET Media Labs.

“Our advertising tool Adbytzz serves as a true champion of efficiency when it comes to the complex task of data integration. With seamless precision, it stitches together data from various sources like Advertising panels, MMPs, GA, CRM, and more, crafting a clear view for decision-making," Vibha told us.

“Furthermore, in this AI-powered digital landscape, we make sure to give utmost importance to Creative Optimization such as UGC, Gamification, and Storytelling," she added.

Additionally, Indian businessman Bhaskar Ganguli establishes meaningful connections with industry professionals by leveraging the power of LinkedIn outreach, promoting brand recognition and reputation at Mass Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the company's director said.

“With personalized content, our targeted email marketing campaigns engage prospects and nurture relationships. Our SEO strategies assure increased online visibility and relevancy as we strive to stay ahead of the competition. We embrace technology by actively participating in top conferences and revealing cutting-edge solutions," Ganguli said.

Five marketing strategies to grow your business

1) Understand your target audience: Shrivastava suggested thorough research and understand the company's target audience. “Know their needs, preferences, pain points, and aspirations. Tailor your brand messaging and offerings to resonate with them."

2) Strategic content marketing is king: Bhaskar Ganguli said offering personalized, value-rich material to specific audience segments, instilling trust, thought leadership, and powering corporate growth are some crucial and effective marketing strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs.

3) Build a strong brand story: Vibha Singh recommended that monitoring the top funnel to establish the brand and converting readily available opportunities through a blend of paid and organic efforts are essential for creating a roadmap of marketing for the growth of your business.

4) Partnerships and Influencer Marketing: Collaborate with other brands, influencers, or thought leaders in your industry to expand your brand's reach and credibility. Strategic partnerships and influencer marketing can be powerful tools for brand growth, said the Flingo Technologies founder.

5) Unique Value Proposition (UVP): “Clearly define your Unique Value Proposition. Identify what sets your startup apart from competitors and why customers should choose your brand over others. Communicate this distinctiveness consistently in all your branding efforts," Ankita said.