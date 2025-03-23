These LinkedIn challengers created a buzz. Now they’re figuring out a business.
Summary
- Startup networking platforms have managed a sizable following in just a few years. But is that enough to become a LinkedIn alternative for startups?
For startup employees wanting to rant about their bosses or run a digital reconnaissance on a company before joining it, Grapevine has been a go-to platform for the past few years, allowing it to amass a significant number of users. Now, Grapevine and other similar platforms just a few years in existence are nursing grander ambitions—to transform into a LinkedIn for startups.