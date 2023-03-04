Startup offering ozempic surges with controversial ads, fake testimonials

Like other telehealth companies, NextMed connects clients to doctors who can write them prescriptions and then charges continuing monthly fees for refills. It requires patients to do blood work to see if they are eligible for the weight-loss drugs. It said on its home page that the wait time for a “consult & prescription" is one day, but it isn’t clear how that is possible when clients must give blood and doctors must review the data. The company didn’t respond to a Journal inquiry about the one-day claim, but it was removed from the site shortly thereafter.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}