Startup Perpule launches grocery ordering platform StoreSe for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Retail-tech startup Perpule, owned by Delvit Solutions Pvt Ltd, has launched grocery delivery platform StoreSe.in, targeted at apartment communities in the city.

The Bengaluru-based startup has partnered with prominent offline retailers such as Vishal Mega Mart, More Retail Ltd, Metro Cash and Carry, among others, for its StoreSe platform, allowing apartment residents to order essentials and groceries.

The platform claims that it delivers essentials to residents within 24 hours, with an average order fulfillment rate of around 90%.

For quick deliveries, StoreSe has partnered with several cab aggregators and drivers. The firm, however, refused to share details of these partnerships.

"Customers need groceries and essentials from partners they trust. Quality, price and on-time delivery plays a huge role in keeping customers happy. By partnering with neighbourhood stores and local cab drivers, StoreSe is ensuring stability of the hyper-local economy and providing an opportunity for local cab drivers to earn meaningful income. We are able to fulfill the huge customer demand with the help of technology which is ensuring that customers get what they ordered for. We plan to move StoreSe to other cities soon," said Abhinav Pathak, chief executive and co-founder, Perpule.

StoreSe also claims to have a product catalogue of more than 1,200 items as of now, which includes groceries, fruits and vegetables, snacks, personal care items, dairy, beverages, and other household essentials.

It leverages its underlying UltraPOS technology through which StoreSe is able to map real-time inventory of the stores on its online platform.

In the next few weeks, StoreSe plans to expand to other cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Mumbai and a few Tier 2 cities as well since the company has witnessed robust demand from residents in these geographies.

Recently, legislator Tejasvi Surya’s Bengaluru South Corona Task Force and StoreSe entered a partnership to enable apartments in the area to order groceries.

For listing of new apartments on the platform, residents can create an entry for their apartment under the "List your Apartment" section, and promote the same within their apartment community to generate up-votes. Depending on demand, the StoreSe team will try to open up the service at the said apartment.

According to Perpule, new apartments are typically on-boarded within 72 hours.