The Lion’s roar: Inside the Tamil show turning startups into household names
Pankaj Mishra 13 min read 08 Feb 2026, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
From palm groves to prime time, Startup Singam is rewriting the rules of capital and visibility. Witness how founders in Tamil Nadu are leveraging this show as a marketplace to speed up their businesses.
Kannan Hari walked onto the Startup Singam set carrying karupatti—palm jaggery—made from the palmyra, the state tree of Tamil Nadu. He runs Palm Era, a palm jaggery and natural sweeteners brand.
