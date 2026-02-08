The Lion’s roar: Inside the Tamil show turning startups into household names

Kumar Vembu says he invested in Startup Singam in October 2024 because he liked the premise: a marketplace that could speed up funding for founders whose journeys stall between meetings and term sheets. What surprised him later was how quickly the show became a living-room habit. Recovering from surgery, he watched the first telecast at home with his wife, daughter, and 79-year-old mother. His mother typically keeps TV serials on in the background, he said, but she watched the full hour, asked questions during the breaks, and the next week, finished her chores early so she wouldn’t miss it.