Startup Street mints new founder millionaires

“(When) you are going through a tough time, you are reminded that this is the end of the road. But I think staying resilient, staying resolute, keeping your head down, knowing where your strengths lie, enabling the success of incredible operators like Kapil (Unicommerce CEO) and his team, just focusing on things that need to be done," he said, adding that over a period of time, all storms pass. “And, at some level, at the end of the storm, you find the strength that helped you," he said.