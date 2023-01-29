Startup valuation resets to kick-start stalled M&A
- With public listings uncertain, cashing out at a lower price is expected to offer a ‘soft landing’ for startups that hoped for more
The merger-and-acquisition market for venture-backed startups is expected to see a rebound in deal making this year as entrepreneurs and their investors resign themselves to accepting lower prices for their companies.
Startups flush with capital from the recent bull market in venture funding have been holding out for better prices for months, despite calls for discounts from prospective buyers anticipating a souring economy. Many startups, however, may soon give in if they continue struggling to raise capital and face lower private-market valuations.
Cashing out at a price below their expectations represents a kind of “soft landing," said Melissa Incera, a research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
As a result, discounts should drive deal making after a slowdown last year.
The number of M&A deals worldwide involving venture-backed startups fell for the fourth straight quarter in the October through December period, to an estimated 2,062 deals, according to market research firm CB Insights. Additionally, S&P estimates total spending on global tech acquisitions, public and private, fell from 2021 by 25.7% to $584 billion last year.
Acquirers reported roughly half as many deals valued at more than $1 billion last year compared with 2021, likely reflecting a “renewed sensitivity to risk and uncertainty at the top end of the market," S&P said in a recent research note.
Meanwhile, with unfavorable conditions for public-market debuts likely to persist this year, mature and well-capitalized startups are on the hunt for acquisitions to fill product and service gaps—and add value—in anticipation of IPOs down the road, fueling tech market consolidation.
“While it isn’t the case across all potential sellers, some sellers will be willing to accept a lower price if current market valuations remain depressed and they have a need to sell," said Wayne Kawarabayashi, head of M&A at investment bank Union Square Advisors LLC.
Elif Yayla, a senior fintech analyst at CB Insights, said the next few quarters will shed more light on where the M&A market stands, though she expects more activity as “acquirers get great deals on their targets."
At Lightspeed Venture Partners, partner Arif Janmohamed said that, “It wouldn’t surprise us to see the larger tech companies, who have historically used inorganic growth to expand their platforms, get more aggressive this year and pursue some of the more innovative startups."
But many of the most valuable startups may choose to continue to grow “rather than selling at a depressed valuation," Mr. Janmohamed added.
While last year’s M&A slowdown may reflect a reluctance among startups to sell, it came amid increased buy-side due diligence on valuations and business-model profitability, Ms. Yayla said. As buyers dig deeper, some are finding inflated values and overpriced equity—prompting them to offer lower bids, she added.
Buyers are also seeing financing costs rise, analysts said, driving down interest in megadeals like Adobe Inc.’s planned $20 billion acquisition of collaboration software startup Figma, announced in September.
Still, a cluster of recently announced deals may be a sign activity will pick up.
Among them, DataStax Inc., a Santa Clara, Calif.-based database management company, this month said it agreed to acquire Seattle-based Kaskada, a machine-learning startup. Terms weren’t disclosed. DataStax last year raised $115 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management at a $1.6 billion valuation.
Chet Kapoor, DataStax’s chief executive officer, said the acquisition wasn’t the result of a discount or the frozen IPO market. Rather, Kaskada’s capabilities fit into DataStax’s growth strategy, he said.
“This is just one acquisition, but we will continue to do this in the year ahead," Mr. Kapoor said.
