VilCart raises $18 mn from investors to expand operations

VilCart raises $18 mn from investors to expand operations1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
VilCart aims to use this fund to expand its operations to the entire South India by 2024.
VilCart, rural economy-focused technology startup, has raised $18 million ( ₹144 crore) from investors to expand operations.
VilCart has raised this amount in a Series A funding round led by Asia Impact SA. Nabventures Fund and Texterity Pvt Ltd also participated in the round, VilCart said in a statement.
VilCart aims to use this fund to expand its operations to the entire South India by 2024.
VilCart, founded in 2018 by Prasanna Kumar and Amith S Mali, seeks to revolutionise the rural unorganised retail industry with technology by providing quality products at a competitive price to every rural household with modern supply chain and logistic facilities.
The startup has established numerous private labels to utilise the established supply chain network and provide quality products to the rural population.
Currently, VilCart has reached 85,000 kirana stores in 30,000 villages, covering 29 districts in Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
VilCart expanded its size to $25 million in FY22, up from $9.6 million in FY21, the statement said.
"Strengthening the rural ecosystem is the need of the hour. VilCart aims to bridge the gap between rural consumers and the manufacturers/primary market by building a strong network. With the new investment, we aim to scale our operations to the entire South India," said VilCart, founder, Prasanna Kumar
Apart from being the sourcing, logistics, technology, marketing, and branding partner of rural kirana stores, VilCart offers a local language mobile app for rural kirana stores and consumers.
The app's artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities help kirana store owners with better inventory management, and credit management, among other things.
