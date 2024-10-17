Also read | The great startup CXO hunt: companies beef up top deck as funding winter thaws

For startups, this marks a U-turn from the last two years when the industry contracted out its hiring to cut costs. Higher intake comes as several startups look to float initial public offers and ramp up operations, increasing the need for young professionals in data analytics, sales, finance, project partnership and implementation teams. That contrasts with the overall sentiment as colleges expect the placement season to be slow, like the previous year, amid two wars and a retreat from the pandemic-driven frenzy.