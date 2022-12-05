Startups can drive hardware innovation and seize the big opportunity

The biggest lesson we all learnt during the peak of covid-19 was self-reliance. The earlier we become Atmanirbhar, the stronger we emerge as a nation. The government’s thrust on Make in India is not just a visionary statement but the need of the hour, considering the fast-paced technological density, transformation and digital adoption happening now. If we don’t seize the opportunity in the product design and manufacturing space, others will fill the demand gap. Already, our electronics goods imports bill (around $33 billion in FY2020) has been second only to the country’s oil import bill. Startups can play a major role here and seize the big opportunity in hardware.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}