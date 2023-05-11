Home/ Companies / Start-ups/  Startups can help address tech challenges in mining industry
NEW DELHI : Startups can help address technological challenges faced by the mining industry, said mines ministry secretary on Thursday, adding that the involvement of startups in the sector will pave the way for future growth.

Bharadwaj highlighted the ministry’s efforts to promote productivity and innovation in exploration and mining of minerals to fulfill the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat". He emphasized that startups have immense potential of leveraging new technologies for exploration and mining.

In collaboration with IIT Bombay, the ministry of mines is organizing the first Mining Start-up Summit in Mumbai on 29 May, which will see the participation of over 150 startups and 20 major industries in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology, consultancy, and more.

The summit will focus on innovation and techniques that support and improve the performance, safety, and help build autonomy in the field of mining and metallurgy. It will provide an opportunity for the ministry to interact with startups in the field of mining and metallurgy and explore way of boosting growth of the industry and in turn the country’s.

Apart from startups, leading industries in the mineral exploration sector, financial institutions, and banks will also participate in the summit.

