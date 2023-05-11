Startups can help address tech challenges in mining industry1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 06:30 PM IST
In collaboration with IIT Bombay, mines ministry is organizing the first Mining Startup Summit in Mumbai on 29 May, which will see the participation of over 150 startups and 20 major industries
NEW DELHI : Startups can help address technological challenges faced by the mining industry, said mines ministry secretary on Thursday, adding that the involvement of startups in the sector will pave the way for future growth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×