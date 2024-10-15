Companies
The great startup CXO hunt: companies beef up top deck as funding winter thaws
SummaryAs startups prepare for their next growth phase, they are actively recruiting top talent to strengthen their leadership teams. From seasoned CFOs to innovative CEOs, the industry is seeing a resurgence in hiring that promises significant changes ahead.
Tech-driven startups are leading a surge in CXO hiring, as a thaw in funding winter prompts companies to stock up on talent en route to profitability and public markets.
