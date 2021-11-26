Startups dangle new employee stock option plans to woo talent

There has been a paradigm shift, said Shabnam Shaikh, partner at Khaitan & Co., referring to the recent startup Esop policies. “Earlier, stock options would have been an incentive to an employee at the time of liquidity event—like an IPO or an exit by promoters," she said, adding that startups now are actively finding ways to accelerate these liquidity events by creating buyback pools. “If there is a long gestation period between vesting and a liquidity event and the company is self-sufficient, the funds of the company are used to cash out the options and give a ‘bonus’ to the employees," she added.

