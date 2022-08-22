Startups dangle post of co-founder to lure senior execs2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:07 AM IST
- The executives are also willing to wear a co-founder’s tag, as they feel that it will help them spearhead decisions
MUMBAI : The move to hire or promote senior executives, who were not part of the founding team, as co-founders is a growing trend among most Indian startups. This, industry experts said, is to retain and woo senior talent, such as a chief marketing officer, especially in a market where the situation is rather volatile.