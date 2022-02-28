Start-ups drive demand for office spaces

Meanwhile, IT companies continue to have the lion's share in office leasing, although their contribution has shrunk in the recent quarter. Property consultant Knight Frank India's analysis of commercial realty sector showed that the share of IT industry in the second half of calendar year 2021 (H22021) in overall leasing transactions has declined to 27% from 41% in the same period last year. Nonetheless, with the IT sector witnessing strong demand and many key Indian IT companies already opting for back-to-work theme, the demand for office spaces would witness a gradual revival, say experts.