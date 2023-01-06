Startups end a bruising 2022, stare down another challenging year

Once-hot tech sectors have fallen out of favor. The scooter business is limping along. Bird Global Inc., a one-time investor favorite valued at nearly $3 billion, is planning to merge with a Canadian company, and its stock is down more than 97% after it told investors it had overstated revenue for years, according to public filings. The cryptocurrency crash has wiped out many startups, punctuated by the implosion of FTX, whose founder faces fraud and conspiracy charges. Ford Motor Co.-backed self-driving company Argo AI and electric-vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.—both at one point valued at well over $1 billion—have closed in the past year.

