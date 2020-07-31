Startups explore new revenue streams amid covid-19 crisis

“The food delivery business has gone through a roller-coaster, with a dynamic lockdown still continuing due to the pandemic. We are now working on consumer trust and getting consumer frequency back. But we got into all hyperlocal categories, where our expertise allowed us to exist in. Today, we have a recovering business, and it's safe to say that things will be back to full recovery in the next 3-4 quarters," Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy said.