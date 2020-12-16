Startups eye new offerings to fuel EV strategy

Yulu, which has more than 10,000 low-speed EVs on its platform across four cities, is now toying with the idea of bringing in faster vehicles that would solve different use cases and expand its product portfolio. “Most likely in 2021 we would tinker with the idea. We know that there is a need for this product and that there is value and use cases in it. From a percentage perspective we are not giving a number because it will be a function of which month we launch," Yulu chief executive officer Amit Gupta said.