Startups eye new revenue streams to tide over covid

“We have 17 business units of which two-three units contribute to a large part of the revenue and some of them have done well in this crisis. But five-six of our business units saw more than 90% of revenues disrupted. We were thankfully well-capitalized, primary operations were going well and could handle the market variations without being short-term in our approach," said Yashish Dahiya, CEO and co-founder, Policybazaar.