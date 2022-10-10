Startups fill funding gaps with debt despite rising interest rates
Borrowing helps startups avoid selling shares at lower prices than in prior rounds, but some analysts warn the strategy has long-term risks
Startups are brushing aside higher interest rates and taking on debt, in part to avoid resetting prices for equity stakes in their companies, after years of easy money pushed private-market valuations to record highs.
Rather than risk selling shares at a lower price than in prior fundraising rounds—and taking a hit to lofty valuations—many startups in need of fresh capital are instead borrowing millions of dollars from banks, private-equity firms and other financial services.
But in doing so, market analysts say, they may be facing bigger troubles down the road—given the likelihood of further interest-rate hikes and a souring economy. Worse, the types of loans startups appear to be taking on may be increasing that risk, especially in deals involving floating interest rates, lenders and investors say.
In the past, loans to startups mostly consisted of convertible notes, or other credit arrangements, that could be swapped out for equity in a company’s next fundraising round, said Arif Janmohamed, a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “Now we’re seeing debt that just needs to be paid back," Mr. Janmohamed said.
That can include monthly or balloon payments that threaten to deprive startups of growth capital when they need it most, he said. Lightspeed itself doesn’t offer loans to startups.
Startup loans can also come with restrictive covenants, such as requirements to keep a certain level of cash on hand. That can handcuff a startup when unplanned growth opportunities arise, hampering the agility that can give young companies an edge over large, slower-moving competitors, Mr. Janmohamed said.
Over the past decade, low interest rates made lending to startups far less appealing than buying shares, which is riskier but comes with the potential for a big payoff. Just one blockbuster initial public offering can make up for dozens of failed startups in an investor’s equity portfolio.
Now, with interest rates climbing—and funding deals and IPOs at a standstill—lenders are stepping in to pick up the slack.
Amid a sharp downturn in investing activity, some 1,900 U.S. startups this year borrowed an estimated $22.4 billion through Sept. 29, on pace to hold steady with full-year totals of roughly $30 billion in recent years, according to market researcher PitchBook Data Inc. By contrast, equity funding has continued to fall since the start of the year, skewing debt-to-equity ratios across the startup market, PitchBook says.
“Especially in a market like this, we should expect the amount of debt taken on to rise," said Kyle Stanford, a senior analyst at PitchBook. “Not as a replacement of equity, but acting more like an insurance policy to help the company reach the benchmarks they set out on their last capital raise," he said.
Though debt can extend the gap between equity funding rounds, something all startups are looking to do these days, Mr. Stanford said, “a default by a startup is going to have major consequences and could be a crushing blow that sends them out of business."
David Spreng, founder and chief executive of Runway Growth Capital LLC, investment adviser to startup financing firm Runway Growth Finance Corp., said he is seeing a significant upswing in borrowing from late- and growth-stage venture-backed companies that “want to avoid issuing additional equity in the current market."
Mr. Spreng said a growing number of late-stage startups that were planning public-market debuts this year, or expected to be acquired, are instead looking to extend their cash runways with debt until market conditions improve.
Among other deals, Runway Growth Finance over the third quarter provided a $75 million senior secured term loan to Kin Insurance, a direct-to-consumer homeowners’ insurance startup. It also lent $75 million to CloudPay Inc., a cloud-based payroll startup.
Mr. Spreng said one of the key reasons startups are turning to debt is because some of the most active investors in late-stage startups “have changed strategy or exited the market," citing investing giants like Tiger Global Management and Softbank Group Corp.
Like many startup lenders, Runway’s funding deals typically involve a mix of debt and equity.
Loop Global Inc., an El Segundo, Calif.-based startup that makes electric-vehicle charging stations, last week announced a $60 million funding round that included a $20 million loan from private-credit firm Keystone National Group.
“We saw the $20 million senior-secured credit facility as a strategic opportunity to increase our inventory production to keep up with the current and growing demand," said Dustin Cavanaugh, Loop Global’s co-founder and chief executive. “The debt facility allows Loop to allocate the $40 million raised in equity to directly scale and optimize the business," Mr. Cavanaugh said.
Sitetracker, a cloud-based software maker for the telecommunications and energy infrastructure sector, announced $96 million in a Series D funding round that included a $30 million loan from San Jose, Calif.-based lender Bridge Bank.
In announcing the deal, Sitetracker CEO Giuseppe Incitti said the mix of debt and equity enables the company to fund efforts to expand its market presence, while continuing to invest in technology.