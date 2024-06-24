Companies
Startups, including early-stage, focusing more on fundamentals than growth
Priyamvada C 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryPrivate markets in recent times have been forced to undergo a correction after a funding boom during the pandemic led to overvaluation of startups
In signs of a maturing ecosystem emerging from a harsh funding winter, investors say that startup founders even at an early stage are focusing more on core fundamentals such as operating models, and path to real profitability, among others, needed to build a durable business, rather than just looking at growth.
