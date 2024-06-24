Startups, including early-stage, focusing more on fundamentals than growth

“There is greater importance on profitability today. Even across our portfolio, we have seen revenue growth slow down to 40-50% from the prior 80-100%. But at the same time, gross profits came in higher than expected as many of our companies started to churn out or shut businesses which were not profitable," said Vikram Chachra, founder of early-stage venture capital firm 8i Ventures. The VC firm has invested in companies such as Blue Tokai, a coffee startup, and a host of fintech startups including M2P and Slice.