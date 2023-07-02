Startups IPR scheme aimed at promoting innovation: Minister

Startups IPR scheme aimed at promoting innovation: Minister1 min read 02 Jul 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Jitendra Singh said that the filing of intellectual property rights (IPR) including patents and trademark by startups, along with industry linkages will encourage innovation and motivate enterprise in India
New Delhi: The union minister of state (Independent Charge) for science and technology, Jitendra Singh has said that ‘StartUps Intellectual Property Rights Protection’ scheme is aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×