The startups that are learning to hustle afresh at the Maha Kumbh Mela

Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, and PhonePe couldn’t be reached for comment.

Agarwal of Redseer Consultants said that for startups that have adopted an event-based pricing model at the Kumbh, the challenge lies in getting some of the users to transact with them even post the event. “If the new-age consumer startups are able to attract even a fraction of the population, it is still a win for them. The key is to try and get them (the pilgrims) to use the brand and create a recall factor."