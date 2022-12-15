Startups may make 4-5% of GDP in five years: StrideOne1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 08:08 PM IST
The report by StrideOne forecasts more than 24,500 platforms to be registered in 2022, up from about 20,000 last year.
BENGALURU : With more than 60,000 registered startups, India’s startup ecosystem has the potential to contribute 4-5% to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the next 3-5 years, said a report by StrideOne.