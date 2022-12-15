Startups may make 4-5% of GDP in five years: StrideOne

According to StrideOne, more than 28% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the textile industry in India rely on startup platforms to source business opportunities, registering a 29% uptick in their revenues after joining such platforms in 2022. Charting the gig economy’s contribution, it noted that gig workers already comprise more than 70% of the employee base for fast commerce startups in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}