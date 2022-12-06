‘Startups need to live within their means’

Layoffs are good. And I find that we are having an easier time to hire people and people have an easier time to find a place in the (Silicon) Valley. Million dollars in salaries is unsustainable. Finding tech talent was becoming so difficult. Startup activity is a little bit cyclical. When recession is there, startup activity starts to happen. People have lost their jobs. It’s easier, your rents are low, your salary expectations have come down. This is the best time. Startup activity happens at the bottom of the recession. And so, where I operate, I don’t see any meltdown. The same seems to be true in India.