Startups offer to pay consumers for permission to track them online

Around 20,000 people use Slice on a regular basis, according to the company, and the average user makes around $1 a month in “Slices"—the startup’s currency—from browsing. They can withdraw their funds after an initial 30 days of using Slice and nearly instantaneously after that, either as cryptocurrency or as cash. The money comes from marketerspaying to advertise through the network; Slice plans to take a cut and distribute the rest among users. For now, while the platform is in beta testing, the user receives all the money from ad sales.