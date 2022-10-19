Startups offer to pay consumers for permission to track them online
- Consumers aren’t signing up in big numbers so far, as the rewards for allowing tracking remain small
Growing privacy protections for internet users are breathing new life into an old idea: paying consumers for permission to track them as they surf the web. So-called paid-to-surf, paid-to-browse or browsing-rewards companies just need to get enough people to take the deal.
Startups in this space usually offer browser extensions that collect anonymized data on people’s internet use much the same way that standard tracking tech does, with the goal of helping marketers target their ads to the right consumers. In return for installing those extensions and going about their browsing, consumers earn cash, cryptocurrency, discounts or gift cards.
The rewards are by no means large: Participants often save or earn less than $20 a month. But the startups’ founders say their arrangement is more fair than the prevailing system, in which technology companies and advertisers routinely scrape consumer data without any compensation to the people they track.
“The trade-off at the moment looks incredibly weighted toward big tech, and incredibly unfair to us," says Swish Goswami, chief executive at Trufan Inc., which does business as Surf.
“A little bit of compensation might help people at least feel like they’re actually getting something in exchange for the data they’re sharing, which is incredibly valuable to a lot of these companies."
The concept goes back as far as the late 1990s, when companies such as AllAdvantage.com promised consumers a cut of the revenue from advertising targeted to them based on their internet behavior. Many early entrants crashed out of business after the dot-com bubble burst, though others have tried again in the years since.
Now there is an opening for a new generation of privacy-tech startups including paid-to-surf companies, says Lourdes Turrecha, a Silicon Valley lawyer and founder of tech-privacy startup community the Rise of Privacy Tech. The new opportunities, she says, are the product of growing consumer sensitivity to online-privacy issues, privacy legislation in Europe and California, the adoption of an anti-tracking setting on Apple iOS devices and Google’s plan to phase out the user-tracking tech referred to as third-party cookies.
“This is a critical moment where they’re starting to get the ears of advertisers," Ms. Turrecha says, “because for advertisers, well, the old world is not working anymore."
Convincing marketers and media buyers that paid-to-surf startups are a viable alternative to established digital ad networks, however, will require more users than have signed on so far, Ms. Turrecha says.
And getting more users to install the software will be a challenge when rewards remain fairly low-value and sometimes difficult to extract, says Phil Brewster, founder of Lazy Money UK, a blog that guides people on how to “get paid for doing as little as humanly possible."
“Without the ability to reliably withdraw Amazon credit, PayPal cash, or Visa or Mastercard gift cards, there isn’t a sufficient incentive for the general population to share their data," Mr. Brewster says.
Money for nothing
The companies’ models are largely variations on the same theme. OzoneAI Inc., which was co-founded in 2019by former Facebook and Google executive Lyndon Oh, pays users to anonymously share their browsing and online purchasing data and answer survey questions, all to generate information that it sells to advertisers and market-research firms. The company also offers further rewards when users indicate which types of ads and products they are and aren’t interested in. These rewards come in the form of ads that include deals or discounts.
Ozone has around 10,000 monthly active users, according to the company.
Surf, which was founded in 2018, similarly gains permission to track its customers around the internet, anonymizes the data and sells it on. Its 200,000 users earn “Surf points" as they browse, and can trade those in for discounts, rewards and giveaways that are offered by the startup’s “rewards partners." These partners, such as Crocs and the Body Shop, participate as a way to gain new customers, but they don’t gain access to Surf’s wider data store, which firms have to pay a subscription fee to access, Mr. Goswami says.
Sliceline LLP, which owns Slice, has another pitch: It can help advertisers reach the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who use an ad blocker, according to Darina Oumanski, the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer. Slice’s target audience includes gamers and crypto enthusiasts, two often intersecting groups that are more likely to block ads online than the average user, Ms. Oumanski says.
“This is a certain audience that was already hard to reach," she says. Those who have an ad blocker installed must let ads from Slice’s network through their digital nets to make money.
Around 20,000 people use Slice on a regular basis, according to the company, and the average user makes around $1 a month in “Slices"—the startup’s currency—from browsing. They can withdraw their funds after an initial 30 days of using Slice and nearly instantaneously after that, either as cryptocurrency or as cash. The money comes from marketerspaying to advertise through the network; Slice plans to take a cut and distribute the rest among users. For now, while the platform is in beta testing, the user receives all the money from ad sales.
Many paid-to-surf companies are hellbent on getting more people to sign up and remain users of their software for a simple reason: The more user data they have, the more advertisers they can sell that data to—and the more cash or discounts they can siphon back to users.
Some of these firms reward existing users for getting friends and family to sign up, and some use elaborate giveaways to attract more customers. In September 2021, for instance, Surf gave a sweepstakes winner a Tesla Model 3.
Pre-empting the whiners
But some customers still grumble—mostly about the value and type of rewards on offer.
Online reviews of Surf, for example, are littered with complaints about the company removing certain gift cards that users were saving up points to redeem. Ozone’s users have complained that they have to surf for too long before they have the minimum reward they can cash out. And users of thoseand other services have said online that the amount they earn a month is less than they expected.
“The amount of money will really only be real to users when we’re operating at scale and they’re getting a slice of the $400 billion digital advertising market," says Ozone’s Mr. Oh. “None of the companies, including us, have made a big dent in that market."
Founders of paid-to-surf companies say they are making changes in response. Ozone is reducing the minimum cash-out amount to $10 from $20 later this year, for example, and Surf plans to introduce a way for customers to accrue rewards from their mobile browsing by the end of the year. Currently rewards are accrued by desktop users. Mr. Goswami also said that although Surf has removed gift cards from companies that are not official partners, it still occasionally “drops" a limited number of gift cards from other brands.
The startups also say they are becoming more transparent with customers up front.
“We’ve never guaranteed an income, we’ve never guaranteed that you’re going to get hundreds and thousands of dollars a year from this platform from your data," Surf’s Mr. Goswami says. “Our messaging on our website, especially now, is more tailored toward helping you save on everyday purchases."
“Of course we have the whiners," says Slice’s Ms. Oumanski, “but I would say that 90% of our community has a complete understanding that we are at the beginning of the journey, that we are growing every month, and they see that they’re actually earning more every month."
