Startups step up fight against Google’s fees2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:19 AM IST
- Firms are bolstering lobbying efforts against Google after CCI rulings
NEW DELHI : Startups and developers in India are stepping up lobbying against service fees levied by Google for services and digital items sold through its Play Store. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling earlier this week, which imposed a ₹936 crore fine on the technology major for anti-competitive billing practices on the Play Store, has spurred startups who were already pushing for lowering the company’s intended commission rate, said industry stakeholders.