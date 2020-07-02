Startups tap demand for  household  gadgets

Going into crowded public places is another worry that people have. To address this, parking space discovery app Park+ has partnered with Aarogya Setu to let a user know how many people are in a particular building, mall or market at a time. “When someone goes shopping, they want to know how many people are in the vicinity. The app can tell you how many people are in a store," says founder Amit Lakhotia. The app shares details of the user’s temperature with guards, and ensures contactless parking. By scanning a QR code at a pay-and-park area, the user gets a bill and pays through the app, which is being piloted in two offices in Gurugram, six malls across India, and a west Delhi market.